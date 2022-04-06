iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Gap Up to $46.97

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.97, but opened at $48.19. iShares India 50 ETF shares last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 752 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

