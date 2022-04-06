iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.50 and last traded at $86.51. Approximately 12,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32.

