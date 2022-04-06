iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.49. 128,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 399,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.
