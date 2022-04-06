Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $561.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.