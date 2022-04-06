ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 80.39 ($1.05) on Tuesday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,385.67). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($129,905.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.