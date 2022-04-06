J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average of $193.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

