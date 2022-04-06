Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.