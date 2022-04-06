Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 342 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 471,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 51,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A stock opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.06 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.