Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 853 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $7,478,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -220.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

