Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading Down 4.6%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 16,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

