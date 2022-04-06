Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading Down 4.6%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 16,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.
Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JPDYY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.