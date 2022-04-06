JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $28.34 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

