Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €81.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($89.01) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.79 ($78.89).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €57.00 ($62.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a 12-month low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 12-month high of €64.82 ($71.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.61.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

