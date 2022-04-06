Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Country Garden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CTRYY stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

