JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of JELD opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.34. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,561,024 shares of company stock valued at $35,112,349. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

