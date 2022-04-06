John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $239,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

MSP stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

