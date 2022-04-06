Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $19,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AFL opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,294,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

