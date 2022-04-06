JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

