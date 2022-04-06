JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGRO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.62) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.38) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.40).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,372.50 ($18.00) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 953.20 ($12.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,292.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,313.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

