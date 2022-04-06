Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Andrew Formica Purchases 854 Shares

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica acquired 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.32. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

