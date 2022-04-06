Karen Singer Buys 17,633 Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Karen Singer bought 491 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $864.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11.

On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer bought 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,306.30.

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.

Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evolving Systems in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

