Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $309,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.69. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

