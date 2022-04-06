KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

KMPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

KMPH opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

