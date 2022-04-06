Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $43.04.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

