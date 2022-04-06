Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,447 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

STKL opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $584.21 million, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.89.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

