Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,546,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 475,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

