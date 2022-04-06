Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,418 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $2,905,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 500.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 308,537 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 618.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $750.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.92. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.