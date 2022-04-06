Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 67,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 231,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.