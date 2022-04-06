Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

PMM stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

