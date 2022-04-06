Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Accuray by 3,437.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Accuray by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,026,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.90. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,673.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

