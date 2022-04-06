Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

