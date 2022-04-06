Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

