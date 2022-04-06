KeyCorp Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $190.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.22.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.04. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

