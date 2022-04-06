Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Up 10.8%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.54 and last traded at $230.54. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.15.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

