Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 335 ($4.39) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 355 ($4.66). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.50 ($4.60).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.35) on Monday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.