Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $80.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.