KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

