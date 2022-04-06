KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 13,068 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.
  • On Thursday, January 13th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.80. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 432,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

