Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 765 ($10.03) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.74).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 778 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.56. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

