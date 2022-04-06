Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,375 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

