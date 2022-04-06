LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of LC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 296,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

