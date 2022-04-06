Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $21.18. Leslie’s shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 10,455 shares traded.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

