LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

LIAN stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83. LianBio has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, equities research analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

