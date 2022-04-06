Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.53.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.31. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$24.91 and a 12-month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

