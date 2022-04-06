LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 636,394 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.80.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 624.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

