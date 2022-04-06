Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

