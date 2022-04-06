Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Lyft by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

