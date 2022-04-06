MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

MGNX stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

