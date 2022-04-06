Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE MN opened at $12.76 on Friday. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
