Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.14

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.14 and traded as high as C$26.99. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.84, with a volume of 4,510,408 shares traded.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.32.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$51.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.14.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 23.9400014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.