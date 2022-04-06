Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

